Chichester Cathedral’s bells rang out in honour of King Charles’ Coronation today (Saturday, May 6).

Sussex has come together to celebrate the historical event as our new King is coronated.

Chichester was filled with a symphony of bells in honour of the day – watch our video to hear it for yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city was alive with celebration today, which comes as no surprise with Chichester being named one of the most royal-obsessed places in the UK.

Chichester Cathedral’s bells rang out in honour of King Charles’ Coronation today (Saturday, May 6). Photo: Steve Robards

Find out more about how Cicestrians have been celebrating the historic event here.

Advertisement Hide Ad