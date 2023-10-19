Sussex dad runs marathon in memory of his daughter who died aged three

A proud dad who ran the Brighton Marathon in memory of his young daughter, after she died in her sleep aged just three, has raised more than £25,000 for charity.

Matt Vince, 31, a construction worker, from the Hailsham area decided to run his first ever Marathon back in April for Chailey Heritage Foundation, where daughter Luna-Rose Vince attended.

His target was to raise £5,000 for Aquamovers - a group providing expert therapy and socialising for babies and pre-school children with very complex disabilities and health needs, at the charity, based in Mid Sussex.

Luna-Rose and mum, Sam, were regular attendees at the sessions.

He smashed that target by more than £20,000 - and the money he raised will keep Aquamovers going for two years.

Matt said: "I am over the moon to have raised so much money and to be able to make such a big difference to other families. Aquamovers is very special to me and my family because it was so beneficial during some very tough times. I feel lucky that I was able to run a Marathon for such a wonderful cause."

Matt and three friends - Hugo Porpora, Archie Quinn and Leon Collen - finished the Marathon in four hours 21 minutes.

He suffered a knee injury early on but the four stuck together, enabling him to raise £25,129. He visited the charity this week to hand over the money.

Matt's daughter Luna-Rose died last October aged just three. She was born in 2019 with a rare genetic condition - Global Development Delay, which meant she was immobile, non-verbal and had frequent epilepsy seizures.

Will Folkes, Head of Fundraising at CHF, said: "We have such great admiration for Matt and what he has achieved. It is never easy running a Marathon, but we all want to pay tribute to what the four have achieved.

"Matt and team - Thank you very much from everyone here at Chailey Heritage Foundation."

Matt lives in Bodle Street Green near Hailsham and trains at FFH Gym in Station Road, Hailsham. He is now planning further fundraising for Chailey Heritage Foundation in 2024.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a Sussex charity providing education, care and transition

services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

