The NHS will ‘prioritise resources to protect emergency and critical care’ as doctors take part in major strike action this week.

Junior Doctors on a picket line outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Thousands of patients will face postponements to routine care, according to NHS England, as junior doctors walk-out across the South East.

Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised by the NHS in Sussex this week, as the 'biggest strike disruption to date' will see ‘major disruption of services’.

Industrial action by junior doctors part of the BMA and the HCSA began today (Monday, March 13) at all trusts in England for 72 hours – the longest continuous period of strike action in recent months.

Doctors on strike outside Worthing Hospital on Monday morning (March 13). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“During this time, the NHS will prioritise resources to protect emergency and critical care, maternity care and where possible prioritise patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery,” an NHS England spokesperson said.

"However, with around 61,000 junior doctors making up half of the medical workforce across England and no national derogations having been agreed, the action is expected to see some of the most severe strike disruption of NHS services to date and have a huge impact on the drive to reduce waiting lists for elective care.

“To make sure safe care continues to be available for those in life-threatening situations, NHS staff will be asked to prioritise emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures – but these will only be cancelled where unavoidable and patients will be offered an alternative date as soon as possible.”

The NHS reiterated that patients should still come forward for the care they need and attend any planned appointments unless contacted to reschedule.

The public should continue to use 999 and A&E for life-threatening emergencies only, during the planned industrial action, and to make use of NHS 111 online and other services for non-urgent needs.

Acosia Nyanin, South East Regional Chief Nurse, said: “The NHS has been working incredibly hard to mitigate the impact of this strike.

"While we are doing what we can to avoid having to reschedule appointments, there’s no doubt that disruption will be much more severe than before and patients who have been waiting for some time will face postponements across many treatment areas.

"Where there are postponements, we’ll be trying to re-book as quickly as possible. However, it is vital to attend planned appointments unless told otherwise.

“We have no option but to prioritise emergency and critical care as a matter of patient safety, and we’re asking the public to help us and use 111 online as well as local services like general practice and pharmacies as first points of call, but people should of course always use 999 in a life-threatening emergency.”

To ensure help can be prioritised to those who need it most, the NHS is asking the public to continue to access healthcare services appropriately, using NHS 111 online or calling 111 where possible for non-urgent needs on strike days.

To find the best place to get help, 111 can direct you, with call handlers able to triage to the most appropriate service, including advising where attending A&E urgently may be needed.

A spokesperson added: “The NHS will contact anyone who will need to reschedule appointments so if you have not been contacted then you should attend as usual.

“However as the scope of action has escalated, this has increased pressure on a service recovering from one of the most challenging winters on record.”

