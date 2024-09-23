Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new festive ice rink is planning to open in Horsham.

Proposals are being outlined to transform a site at Camping World at Hilliers Garden Centre in Brighton Road with ice skating available from Novermber 15 to January 12.

Planning permission for the temporary change of use of the Camping World site is currently being sought from Horsham District Council by the Rec Rink which has previously operated an ice skating venue on the edge of Horsham Park.

Organisers say the new temporatry ice rink will be housed within a current marquee structure at Camping World. Opening times are scheduled to be from 10am - 9pm, with the last session starting at 8pm, seven days a week, except Christmas Day.

It is planned to open a new ice skating rink at Camping World off Brighton Road, Horsham

In a letter to the council, ice rink proposer Rebecca McDowell says: “Both Camping World and The Rec Rink are established and trusted businesses in the local area and The Rec Rink are frequently being asked whether an ice rink will be coming back.

“By approving the temporary change of use this will be helping to preserve potential job losses when The Rec Rink loses its current premises and help safeguard positions at Camping World during their off season.”

Plans have already been outlined for a new multi-use entertainment complex on the former Rec Rooms site off Albion Way. It is proposed that the complex would include, among other things, a new tenpin bowling alley, games area, laser tag, karaoke rooms and escape rooms.