Sussex friendship group for women grows to more than 4,000 members after two years

A friendship group for Sussex women has grown to more than 4,000 members after two years.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Ladies Friendship Group offers a welcoming community for women across the county where they can build friendships, support each other and combat loneliness, especially if they are new to the area.

Amy Sampson from Burgess Hill said she runs the group, which she co-founded with her daughter in spring 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained that her daughter had previously founded the Devon Ladies group while she was studying at the University of Plymouth. After seeing how ‘successful and positive’ Devon Ladies became, the pair decided to start something similar for Sussex.

Sussex Ladies now has more than 4,000 members

Amy said: “I run events mainly in the Mid Sussex area because that’s where I live.”

But she said members have online chats from Chichester all the way to Rye, which allow them to organise their own social, non-business events in their areas.

Amy said the group also runs many charity events and promotes charities. She said: “In 2024, our huge summer garden party raised £2,000 for St Peter & St James Hospice, with cream teas, a live singer and plenty of laughter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We host a wonderful variety of workshops and events that bring women together to learn, create, and connect – from painting, wreath-making and foraging to flower farm visits, yoga, book clubs and lunches. And, of course, there’s always homemade cake or delicious food to share.”

Sussex Ladies hosts a variety of creative workshops

She added: “There’s always tea and coffee involved too.”

Amy said the group has seen ‘many beautiful friendships blossom’ and said there are so many chat groups for all areas of Sussex that ‘there’s always someone nearby to talk to or meet up with’.

Women can find the group and get in touch via the group’s Facebook page. “You just have to answer a few questions,” said Amy, explaining that she vets members of the group herself to make sure people will not use the page to promote a business and to keep it a safe space for women. People can see some of the group’s photos on Instagram.