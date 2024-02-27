Sussex mourns bonfire legend who provided the big bangs at fireworks displays across the county

Malcolm was an active member of both Hastings and Robertsbridge Bonfire Societies and also a key part of Renegade Pyrotechnics, who are responsible for some of the biggest fireworks displays in Sussex.

Robertsbridge Bonfire Society said: “It is with great sadness we mourn the sudden loss of our friend Malcolm Foster. He will be remembered fondly as a long serving RBS member, but also as an integral part of the Pyro Team. His knowledge, experience and friendship will be greatly missed by many throughout our society and the Sussex bonfire community, all those who he supported and cared for.Rest easy Malcolm, the bonfire world is darker without you.”

Hastings Bonfire founder Keith Leech said: “Malcolm loved fireworks and it was he who was responsible for the really big bangs you heard at some of the displays. He was also well known on the continent with his fireworks connections, particularly in Valencia, where they put on a big fireworks festival. He was a popular and well liked man who will be greatly missed.

Sam Lovett, who worked alongside Malcolm in Renegade Pyrotechnics, said: “He was well known and loved throughout the Sussex bonfire community and will be sadly missed by all.”

Malcolm was also part of the lights team for the annual Westfield Christmas Lights. The small village, near Hastings, has a reputation for one of the best Christmas light shows in Sussex and has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

A spokesperson for Westfield Christmas Lights said: “He was a very funny, lovely man, who was loved by all of us. The world has lost a great man and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Malcolm, pictured at Rye Bonfire.

Malcolm fusing fireworks for a display

Malcolm (front left) with the Renegade Pyrotechnics team

Malcolm at Robertsbridge