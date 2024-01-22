Sussex mum celebrates her 40th birthday by running 40 miles ... all in a good cause
She’s planning on marking the 40-year milestone by running 40 miles – and, instead of giving her birthday gifts, Belinda is asking people to support her by donating to the charity Young Minds.
Belinda, who lives in Billingshurst with her husband and two children, is running the whole of the Downs Link from Guildford to Shoreham on her birthday –February 13.
"If you find yourself on the Downs Link that day, look out for me; a cheer or a wave would be much appreciated!” said Belinda, who teaches at Rudgwick Primary School.
Belinda’s sister Abi Smith said: “Everyone at her school is very proud of her and they have organised a whole school relay event to show their support.”
But Abi, her other sister Catrina and the rest of Belinda’s family are also supporting her. Her nieces and nephews will be lining the way along the Downs Link with her eldest niece Lily joining Belinda for four miles of the run.
Belinda herself has been training for the 40-mile trek by going on runs with her sisters and friends from 5am most Sunday mornings. “She has planned her route so that we each join her for a few miles running to keep her company and motivated,” said Abi. “Even friends of hers who aren’t that keen on running have been in training so that they can join her for a mile or two.”
At the end of the South Downs Way – because it isn’t quite 40 miles – Belinda will run to finish on the beach at Shoreham and her children Albie, 10, and Pippa, eight, along with her nieces, nephews and friends will join her for the last couple of miles to accompany her over the finish line.
To donate to Belinda’s fundraiser, see bit.ly/48FDjYZ
Young Minds is the UK's leading charity championing the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.