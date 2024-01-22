Sussex mum celebrates her 40th birthday by running 40 miles ... all in a good cause

Most people would probably enjoy celebrating their their 40th birthday with a glass of fizz and a party –but not Sussex mum Belinda Hoyte.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She’s planning on marking the 40-year milestone by running 40 miles – and, instead of giving her birthday gifts, Belinda is asking people to support her by donating to the charity Young Minds.

Belinda, who lives in Billingshurst with her husband and two children, is running the whole of the Downs Link from Guildford to Shoreham on her birthday –February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you find yourself on the Downs Link that day, look out for me; a cheer or a wave would be much appreciated!” said Belinda, who teaches at Rudgwick Primary School.

Belinda Hoyte is celebrating her 40th birthday by running 40 miles and has asked people to donate to the charity Young Minds instead of giving her birthday presents

Belinda’s sister Abi Smith said: “Everyone at her school is very proud of her and they have organised a whole school relay event to show their support.”

But Abi, her other sister Catrina and the rest of Belinda’s family are also supporting her. Her nieces and nephews will be lining the way along the Downs Link with her eldest niece Lily joining Belinda for four miles of the run.

Belinda herself has been training for the 40-mile trek by going on runs with her sisters and friends from 5am most Sunday mornings. “She has planned her route so that we each join her for a few miles running to keep her company and motivated,” said Abi. “Even friends of hers who aren’t that keen on running have been in training so that they can join her for a mile or two.”

Belinda Hoyte with her sisters. Belinda, from Billingshurst, is celebrating her 40th birthday by running 40 miles for the charity Young Minds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the South Downs Way – because it isn’t quite 40 miles – Belinda will run to finish on the beach at Shoreham and her children Albie, 10, and Pippa, eight, along with her nieces, nephews and friends will join her for the last couple of miles to accompany her over the finish line.

To donate to Belinda’s fundraiser, see bit.ly/48FDjYZ