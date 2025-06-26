Sussex NHS Trust respond to claim that they 'top England's hospital Parking Charges'

A study claiming that Sussex NHS trust’s 'top England's hospital parking charges' over the last five years has been responded to by the trust itself.

According to the study, £73.6 million in parking charges was collected by eight of the biggest NHS trusts in England during the last five years.

In contrast, Wales and Scotland introduced free hospital parking for staff and visitors in 2008 and 2009 respectively. Northern Ireland is planning to follow suit by 2026.

According to data released last year, hospital parking costs are also becoming even more expensive, with 37 NHS trusts increasing parking charges between 2022 and 2024.

During the findings from the most recent study, the car retailer said that Sussex NHS Trust tops England's hospital parking charges with, £14.3 million collected.

In response to this, a note from the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said it is inaccurate to claim they generate the most parking revenue nationally, as the study is based on limited FOI data from just eight trusts. In England specifically, there are 223 NHS trusts, which manage hospitals and provide healthcare services.

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at Cinch, commented: “These figures show just how much hospital parking can cost staff and patients, and it highlights how parking policies differ across the UK.

“While parking charges have been scrapped in other parts of the UK to ease the pressure on NHS employees and visitors, trusts in England continue to bring in millions through car park fees.”

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust added: "We are one of the largest Trusts in the country, with seven hospitals in West Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

"Our parking fees align with local council rates and meet NHS England guidance that helps ensure our spaces are only used by patients and visitors to the hospital.

"We do provide significant concessions, including free parking for visitors of end-of-life patients, parents staying overnight with children, and patients undergoing regular dialysis and cancer treatment.

"Parking fees cover car park maintenance, CCTV and Security, management, staffing, and investment in green travel initiatives like our subsidised Park & Ride and Cycle-to-Work schemes for staff. All remaining funds are reinvested directly into frontline services; we do not pay any private parking companies."