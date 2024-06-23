Sussex NHS urges patients to use services wisely during junior doctor strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS in Sussex has urged patients to use services wisely during strike action set to take place next week.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced junior doctors will strike from 7am on Thursday, June 27 until 7am on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The NHS in Sussex is working hard to ensure adequate staffing through the entirety of urgent care pathways, urgent elective cases, and other critical services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the disruption to staffing will cause a ‘significant reduction’ in elective activity and this may mean some appointments and procedures may need to be rescheduled, an NHS Trust in Sussex has said.

NHS logo

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “We will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will re-book immediately, where possible.

“If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned. The NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.

“The NHS is asking patients to choose services appropriately during industrial action and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs, and only using 999 if it is a serious or life-threatening emergency. For more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E, you can visit the NHS UK website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GP practices will continue to be open during the junior doctors strike. Please continue to attend your GP and dental appointments, unless you are contacted and told otherwise.