Sussex pub and restaurant sold to husband and wife

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow Inn, located 10 minutes from Lewes and 20 minutes from Brighton, had its leasehold on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets since March.

The Rainbow Inn, located 10 minutes from Lewes and 20 minutes from Brighton, had its leasehold on the market with leisure property specialist Fleurets since March.

However, it has now been taken off after being purchased by Philip Randell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip said: “My wife and I have dreamt about running our own pub for over 20 years and it has finally happened.

“Our son has spent the last five years working in the industry so with his experience and our enthusiasm we decided the time was right and then the Rainbow at Cooksbridge became available.

“As relative novices, Nick Earee at Fleurets kept in close contact and gave us all of the help and advice we needed to get the deal over the line for which we are very grateful.”

Made up of a bar, main restaurant area and a restaurant extension/function room – the property also contains a significant extensive external seating area, as well three double bedroomed accommodation.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Former owner Tom Stovold put the property on the market for £55,000 – as he was looking to move on.

Over the years, the Rainbow Inn has built quite the notoriety for their carvery, something that Philip and his family plan to carry on.