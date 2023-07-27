A Sussex village care home has come in for praise from health regulators.

Upper Mead care home in Henfield has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection.

The home, in Fabians Way, provides care for people with a wide range of needs including older people and those living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Care Quality Commission inspector, in a report just out, said: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness.

Staff at Upper Mead care home in Henfield are celebrating after the home was rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection. Photo contributed

"They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were enough staff to care for them.”

The report praised staff and added: “People received medicines safely. People's care plans were up to date and accurately reflected their needs. People were able to receive visits from their relatives and there was a programme of activities to support their well-being.”

A number of positive comments from relatives were also included in the report. One said: “The staff here have been very responsive to my [relative]. Her care needs have changed very rapidly, and the staff have acted quickly and been on top of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn Fearn, managing director of Healthcare Management Solutions which operates Silverlake Care which runs Upper Mead care home, said: “I’m proud of everyone at Upper Mead on achieving this brilliant result.