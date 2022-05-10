Visitors enjoying the beautiful bluebells

Sussex village church repairs set to go ahead after success of Fittleworth's garden trail

Beautiful blooms attracted visitors to the garden trail in Fittleworth, raising more than £7,000 for St Mary's Church in the village.

By Gina Stainer
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:08 am

Fourteen gardens opened on May 1 and 2, ranging from large country houses to small country cottages, formal gardens and informal, wild and walled gardens, and the event proved a huge success.

David Crook, Priest in Charge at St Mary's Church, said the result was 'fantastic news and gives us confidence that we can proceed with some planned repairs this year, while also budgeting for rising energy bills'.

These pictures show some of the lovely gardens enjoyed by visitors.

1.

Youg visitor Sophia admiring the blossom

Photo: contributed

2.

Wisteria in flower at the Fittleworth garden trail

Photo: contributed

3.

The Mill House in Fittleworth

Photo: contributed

4.

Rhododendrums in one of the Fittleworth gardens

Photo: contributed

