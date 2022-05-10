Fourteen gardens opened on May 1 and 2, ranging from large country houses to small country cottages, formal gardens and informal, wild and walled gardens, and the event proved a huge success.
David Crook, Priest in Charge at St Mary's Church, said the result was 'fantastic news and gives us confidence that we can proceed with some planned repairs this year, while also budgeting for rising energy bills'.
These pictures show some of the lovely gardens enjoyed by visitors.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 3