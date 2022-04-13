Sussex village pub now available to buy

A Fittleworh pub which has been closed since 2020 is now on the market to buy.

The Swan, in the West Sussex village near Pulborough, is being sold with leisure property specialists Fleurets at an estimated £1.25m plus VAT.

The pub is a Grade II historic coaching inn, which is available with a new 20 year Free of Tie Lease at Nil premium.

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets Brighton said: “I am delighted to have been instructed to offer to the open market this charming Grade II Listed coaching inn which is close to Goodwood and a number of notable places of interest.

"With the lack of visible stock in the market I expect tremendous interest with the first viewings to be organised on 21st April from 11.30am.”

The two storey property dates back to the 15th century and comprises a bar and dining area (60 covers), function/meeting rooms (24 covers), enclosed lawned garden (100 covers), patios (40 covers) and 15 en-suite letting rooms.

Fleurets have said the building does require some investment, though its historic charm is still very evident in both the exterior and interiors of the property.

For further information or to arrange a viewing, contact Fleurets on 01273 429500.