A fox was rescued by Sussex wildlife volunteers after getting its stuck in a wheel.

The young wild mammal was found to have its head through the central hole in a metal wheel – which still had the tyre attached – in Shoreham-by-Sea, according to the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS).

The WRAS received a call around 5.30pm last Thursday (May 25) and asked volunteers from Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service (WARS) if they would attend and help.

“The fox was held securely and transported to East Sussex WRAS’s Casualty Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes,” a WRAS spokesperson said.

The young fox was found to have its head through the central hole in a metal wheel – which still had the tyre attached – in Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

"The fox’s face was clearly swollen and there was a wound behind one ear due to being stuck.”

A vet administered anaesthetic to ‘help make the fox’s removal easier’ and ‘less stressful for the fox’.

The fox’s head was ‘manipulated slowly’ and carefully bending the ears in order to free the head.

Lead casualty manager, Katie Nunn Nash, said: “The swelling reduced over the following 24 hours and the wound behind the cub’s ear started to expand as the skin broke down due to pressure necrosis.

Volunteers from Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service (WARS) were asked if they would attend and help free the fox. Photo: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

"In these circumstances it is common for such wounds to get worse before they get better. The fox in herself was certainly feeling much better.”

WRAS’s Care Team and vet have been closely monitoring the fox and the wound is now expected to fully recover and will eventually be able to return to the wild once fully recovered.

WRAS operations director, Trevor Weeks MBE, praised the actions and dedication everyone involved in the rescue and fox’s care.

“Our staff and the volunteers both at East Sussex WRAS at Brighton & Hove WARS are amazingly dedicated and helpful,” he said.

The fox was held securely and transported to East Sussex WRAS’s Casualty Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes. Photo: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

"We take on so many casualties from Brighton & Hove now as a result of Rogers Wildlife Rescue closing down helping to saving thousands of wild animals and birds from suffering as a result.

"Like all wildlife rescue organisations up and down the country we are all exceptionally busy at this time of year – it is non-stop rescues.

"It’s quite tiring and exhausting for everyone. I don’t think people appreciate quite how much effort and energy is put in by everyone in this industry.”

Brighton & Hove Wildlife Advice & Rescue Service can be supported via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-barrow-229.

WRAS’s Care Team and vet have been closely monitoring the fox and the wound is now expected to fully recover and will eventually be able to return to the wild once fully recovered. Photo: East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service can be supported at www.wildlifeambulance.org.