Sussex woman to swim the English Channel for charity

​Bethany, from Hastings, is taking on the epic open water swimming challenge aiming to raise money for the MS Society as well as to cover the costs for the attempt itself, such as the support boat and pilot.

She explained: “I approached my 30th birthday wanting a bit of a challenge to take me through to the next decade.

“I’ve always loved open water swimming as it gave me a sense of freedom and adventure, so I combined the two of taking on a challenge and swimming and thought to take on the feat of swimming across the channel.

The training has been all-consuming for almost a year now, however thoughts about doing the channel have been in my mind for about five years.

"I haven’t had much of a life outside of training. Which I wouldn’t necessarily say is a negative, I’ve really enjoyed the process of it all.

"Over the weekends I do my long distance swimming so last weekend I did a 8 hours swim in Hastings from Azur to the pier and back - it’s amazing the places your mind/body/emotions get taken to. Then during the week it’s a mix of speed and technique swim sessions and land based training.

"My window is from the 27th August-2nd September, position number 3. So all I can do is try my best whilst training and hope that the rest aligns.

“I remember reading that swimming is the loneliest sport. When I swim I do find it very solitary but I could not do it without my wonderful team; my fabulous coaches, my sports physio-therapist, my personal trainer and friends and family who are supporting me along the way.

"I have chosen The MS Society charity because I was previously diagnosed with MS after losing sight in my right eye, which is now recovered, amazingly due to healthier lifestyle choices (and some may say divine healing), I’ve been able to live a life symptom-free, where even the lesions that once were on my spine and brain have improved.”

You can support Bethany by going to her Just Giving Page here

She said: “I really appreciate every kind encouraging word every cheer and every penny. I can’t thank you enough.”

