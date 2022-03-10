Classes will be live streamed with funds raised going directly to Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

The first online class will begin at 10am on Sunday.

There will be classes running through out the day including, fast flow, restorative, music and a kids class from The Float Spa in Hove and Soul Fit in Lewes and in the Be Yoga studio in Haywards Heath.

Sophie Boulderstone, Be Yoga, said: “With many of us feeling helpless with what is going on in Ukraine, we decided we wanted to do something to help, and we do yoga! So we reached out to other studios in Sussex and brought together a day of fundraising and community to help the cause. Of course yoga is also a good way of reducing the anxiety and stress so many of us are feeling while seeing the news and hearing of the unfurling events, so thought this is a good way to help you while helping others!”

Speakers include: Bryony Hamerton, a yoga teacher at Be Yoga; Silas Tyack, a yoga teacher at Be Yoga; Cherry Bennalick, a yoga teacher at SoulFit; Jennie O’Halloran, a yoga teacher at Float Spa; Zoe Fisher, a pilates instructor at Fisher Pilates; Anne Malone, a musician at Oasis of Sound; Julie K, a yoga teacher at Be Yoga; Kelly Jarvis, a yoga teacher at Be Yoga; and Fiona McBride, a yoga teacher at Be Yoga.

You can join in as many classes as you want and donate through the app.

Join the class online at https://bit.ly/YogaFestForUkraine to sign up.

