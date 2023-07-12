NationalWorldTV
Swans helped by charity after going for a walk around a Sussex village

Rescuers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called to help a family of swans that were wandering around a village in Sussex.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST

Residents from Westham in East Sussex reported the swan family in the Church Road area near the memorial hall and fire station. The group was later found in gardens off Wallsend Road.

Due to the close location of two main roads and being unclear where the family were trying to reach, rescuers had no choice but to relocate the swans back to the nearby river to safety.

Two veterinary ambulances from East Sussex WRAS attended and senior rescuers Trevor Weeks, Ellie Langridge and Keith Ring were able to swiftly rescue and relocate the family.

Operations director Mr Weeks said: “We knew they were not the family from Westham Pond but its is unclear where they came from. We will monitor the area with the help of some local residents in case they decide to attempt to walk again”

East Sussex WRAS is a community charity which relies on donation to fund its vital community service. Please make a donation online at www.wildlifeambulanace.org or by calling 01825-873003.

In November Dancing on Ice star Jayne Torvill voiced her support for SussexWorld’s campaign to help East Sussex WRAS secure a new site.

The swans in Westham, East Sussex. Picture from East Sussex WRASThe swans in Westham, East Sussex. Picture from East Sussex WRAS
