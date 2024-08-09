Sweet treat sale raises funding for Chichester wildlife hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Good friends, 11 year-old Rosie and Elana, organised a cake sale and raised a staggering £220 to help care for wildlife at local wildlife charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie and Elana, both 11-years-old, raised a staggering £220 for local wildlife charity Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital. Inspired by a recent school visit from the charity, the 2 friends put together a cake and lemonade stall outside their house in Bosham. Local residents, friends and family visited their stall throughout the day to purchase sweet treats ranging from brownies to Victoria sponge slices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie says: “Brent Lodge visited our school and told us all about the animals they help and that they rely on donations and volunteers. My friend Elana and I decided to raise money with a bake sale. We are pleased because with the money we raised they can buy medicine, food and things to keep the animals warm”.

Elana says: “I’m happy and proud of the work we have done and all the money we raised. I loved getting a certificate and seeing the wild animals the money will help”.

Rosie and Elana at their stall

Asha from Brent Lodge says “We are so incredibly proud of Rosie and Elana for all their efforts. We are so grateful to them and their generous customers for helping to raise such a fantastic amount of money. To say thank you we invited the girls to the hospital and presented them with a certificate of achievement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wildlife hospital is currently going through their busiest time of year – treating hundreds of orphaned birds and mammals as well as dozens of other seasonal wildlife casualties. Everything from tiny garden birds to swans, and hedgehogs to foxes are currently being treated. The hospital has lots of hungry mouths to feed and patients to care for so extra support to purchase supplies is very much appreciated. The funding Rosie and Elana raised will help towards purchasing food and medicine for the casualties at the hospital.

If you wish to find out more about Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital or to make a donation then please visit www.brentlodge.org. Donations of pet food, wheat biscuits (Weetabix) and cleaning supplies are also welcome at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, Cow Lane, Sidlesham, PO20 7LN. Thank you!