Sweet treat sale raises funding for Chichester wildlife hospital
Rosie and Elana, both 11-years-old, raised a staggering £220 for local wildlife charity Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital. Inspired by a recent school visit from the charity, the 2 friends put together a cake and lemonade stall outside their house in Bosham. Local residents, friends and family visited their stall throughout the day to purchase sweet treats ranging from brownies to Victoria sponge slices.
Rosie says: “Brent Lodge visited our school and told us all about the animals they help and that they rely on donations and volunteers. My friend Elana and I decided to raise money with a bake sale. We are pleased because with the money we raised they can buy medicine, food and things to keep the animals warm”.
Elana says: “I’m happy and proud of the work we have done and all the money we raised. I loved getting a certificate and seeing the wild animals the money will help”.
Asha from Brent Lodge says “We are so incredibly proud of Rosie and Elana for all their efforts. We are so grateful to them and their generous customers for helping to raise such a fantastic amount of money. To say thank you we invited the girls to the hospital and presented them with a certificate of achievement”.
The wildlife hospital is currently going through their busiest time of year – treating hundreds of orphaned birds and mammals as well as dozens of other seasonal wildlife casualties. Everything from tiny garden birds to swans, and hedgehogs to foxes are currently being treated. The hospital has lots of hungry mouths to feed and patients to care for so extra support to purchase supplies is very much appreciated. The funding Rosie and Elana raised will help towards purchasing food and medicine for the casualties at the hospital.
If you wish to find out more about Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital or to make a donation then please visit www.brentlodge.org. Donations of pet food, wheat biscuits (Weetabix) and cleaning supplies are also welcome at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, Cow Lane, Sidlesham, PO20 7LN. Thank you!
