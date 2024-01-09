BREAKING

Swimmers who want to take part in Horsham Swimarathon urged: Enter now

Swimmers who want to take part in this year’s Horsham Lions Club’s Swimarathon are being urged to enter now.
The Swimarathon is the Lions’ largest annual fundraising event and is this year raising money for the Horsham and Crawley branch of The Samaritans.

The event takes place at The Pavilions in Horsham Park on Sunday March 24 from 11am and the closing date for entries is February 6. Swimarathon teams can consist of people aged 8 to 70 upwards. The team can include up to six swimmers plus an adult non swimming team captain.

Anyone who wants to enter should email Lion David Trowbridge at [email protected] for an entry form and information pack or visit the Horsham Lions website: horshamlionsclub.org.

One of the teams who took part in last year's SwimarathonOne of the teams who took part in last year's Swimarathon
The Samaritans charity makes a big impact on the local community in Horsham. Branch director Jacqui Clark said: “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy. The Samaritans’ vision is that fewer people die of suicide.”

The charity marks its 51st anniversary this year.

