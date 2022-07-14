Take a look inside this desirable St Leonards flat a few minutes walk from the beach

The spacious two-bedroomed second-floor flat is listed on the market with Made who are inviting offers over £275,000.

The beach and seafront is just a few minutes walk away from the property and it close to independent shops, restaurants, art galleries and amenities in a vibrant part of St Leonards, with Warrior Square mainline railway station close by and serving London and coastal routes.

The flat is well presented enjoying a grand living room featuring high ceilings and a floor to ceiling bay window with access out to the private west-facing balcony from where there is a beautiful outlook across Warrior Square Gardens to the sea.

There is a separate, modern fitted kitchen along with two double bedrooms and the agents say spacious bathroom could easily be split to create a generous family bathroom and an additional en-suite bathroom to the main bedroom.

The property is being sold with a long lease and no onward chain, the agents say this property would make the perfect seaside retreat.

Have you read? Hasting Pirate Day is this weekend

Have you read? Hastings pub praised by top food critic Grace Dent

1. Warrior Sqr flat 10.jpg The lounge has floor to ceiling bay windows Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Warrior Sqr flat 3.jpg One of the two double bedrooms Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Warrior Sqr flat 9.jpg The view of the sea and gardens from the front window Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Warrior Sqr Flat 2.jpg The fitted modern kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales