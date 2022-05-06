Take part in run to help Sussex children’s charity

Archie SUS-220605-111146001

And now Chailey Heritage Foundation, which provides care and education for children and young people with complex disabilities, is urging members of the public to sign up for the event on Sunday May 22.

Lorraine Sinclair - Executive Chef at Pan Pacific London - is spearheading the hotel’s support for the Mid Sussex charity.

Lorraine has a deep personal interest in the charity, and is urging others to take part in the 10k, 5k or mini-mile event at Vuggles Farm on the Sutton Hall Estate near Newick.

She said: “Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity I am very passionate about as a member of a close family friend, Archie Whitby, from Copthorne, near Crawley, attends the school. He suffers from an inherited disorder called Pompe Disease.

“Chailey has made such a huge difference in his and his family’s life, providing ongoing support, care and guidance along his difficult life journey. If we at Pan Pacific London can give a little something that will brighten their day, it would mean the world to us.”

More than 300 runners have already signed up for the Focus 10k, and the charity is encouraging as many people as possible to sign up between now and May 22.

Fundraising Manager, Will Folkes, said: “We are so excited about the Focus 10k this year. We have an amazing new venue, and, thanks to the generosity of the owners, it will be the first time anyone has had a chance to run on this private estate.

“Please sign up. It’s going to be such a great day in an amazing setting in the middle of the Sussex countryside. We welcome all runners - serious ones but also those who fancy running 10k (six miles), or 5k (three miles) under absolutely no pressure at all, just for enjoyment.

“There is also a mini-mile for our younger entrants and lots of delicious food and entertainment in the race village, so it really is a fun day out for all the family.

“And of course, thanks to our amazing headline sponsor, Focus Group, all the money raised will go to a wonderful cause, looking after the children and young people at Chailey Heritage, who all have complex disabilities and health needs.

“We are very grateful to Lorraine and the team at Pan Pacific. Now we would like others to sign up as well.”

For more details of the charity run visit www.chf.org.uk/focus10K.html.

