Tap Takeover event returns for a town wide beer exploration of Hastings and St Leonards

The popular Hastings Tap Takeover event returns over the weekend of October 6 – 8.

It will see a total of 16 pubs across Hastings and St Leonards each showcasing a range of beers from acclaimed individual craft brewers.

Venues include everything from an historic Hastings fisherman’s pub, a craft beer bottle shop and 150 year old Victorian hotel.

Featured breweries this year include Burning Sky, Siren, Unbarred, Polly’s, Newbarns, Floc, Only With Love, Northdown and more. It is a chance to sample unusual and special beers from the breweries and promises beers to suit all taste, whether you love an imperial stout, hop-forward IPA or fruit sour beer.

Here are the pubs taking part and their opening times: Albion, George Street Fri 12pm - 12pm, Sat 12pm - 12am, Sun 12pm - 11pm; Collected Fictions, London Road, Fri 11am - 10pm, Sat 11am - 10pm, Sun 11pm - 9pm; Courtyard, White Rock Fri 12pm - 12am, Sat 12pm - 12am, Sun 12pm - 10pm; Crown, All Saints Street; Fri 11am - 11pm; Sat 11am - 11pm; Sun 12pm - 10:30pm; Eel and Bear, Waldegrave Street, Fri 12pm - 10pm; Sat 12pm - 10pm; Sun 12pm - 5pm; Heist Norman Road, Fri 12pm - 11:30pm Sat 12pm - 11:30pm, Sun 11am - 6pm; Imperial, Queens Road Fri 12pm - 12am, Sat 12pm - 12am Sun 12pm - 10pm; Jenny Lind, High Street, Fri 12pm - 12am, Sat 12pm - 12am, Sun 12pm - 11pm; Jolly Fisherman, East Beach Street, Fri 12pm - 11pm, Sat 12pm - 11pm, Sun 12pm - 10:30pm; Marina Fountain, St Leonards, Fri 12pm - 11pm, Sat 12pm - 11pm, Sun 12pm - 6pm; piper, Norman Road, Fri 4pm - 2am, Sat 12pm - 2am, Sun 1pm - 12am; Sea Dog, Station Road, Fri 12pm - 12am, Sat 12pm - 12am, Sun 12pm - 11pm; St Leonard, London Road, Fri 5pm - 11:30pm, Sat 4pm - 11:30pm, Sun 5pm - 10:30pm; Tower, Tower Road, Fri 11am - 11:30pm, Sat 11am - 11:30pm, Sun 11am - 11:30pm; Twelve Hundred Postcards, Queens Road, Fri 4pm - 10:30pm, Sat 2pm - 10:30pm, Sun 3pm - 8pm; Prince Albert, Cornwallis Street, Fri 4pm – 11pm, Sat 12 m- 11pm, Sun 12 – 10pm.You can find more up to date information on the Hastings Tap Take Over Facebook page as well as details about limited edition t-shirts and memorabilia.

1 . Tap Takeover Tap Takeover Photo: supplied

2 . Tap Takeover Tap Takeover Photo: supplied

3 . Tap Takeover Jolly Fisherman Photo: supplied