The new show homes will give people the chance to get a feel for the layout of the four-bedroom Manford and three-bedroom Byford house types.

During the event, visitors will also have the opportunity to seek expert advice on purchasing a home at the development from Taylor Wimpey Sales Executives.

Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames Louise Adams, said: “We’re proud to be launching our new Manford and Byford show homes at the end of May.

Taylor Wimpey invites first-time buyers to show home launch in Copthorne

“We understand how important it is for people to be able to picture themselves in a new home and are pleased to be able to offer two new opportunities for visitors to look around our exquisitely designed show homes.”

Heathy Wood is an exciting new development with a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes, ideal for those stepping onto the property ladder and families alike. There will be a real sense of community with a range of planned community facilities to enjoy, including a new primary school, doctor’s surgery, open green space, allotments and access from the A264 and Shipley Bridge Lane.

This event is by appointment only so please call the Sales Executives on 01342774858 to book your place at the showhome launch event Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May, between 10am and 5pm.