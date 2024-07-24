Teacher from St Wilfrid's embarks on amazing challenge for Crawley Open House

By Ian WilkinsContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:05 BST
James Ford, a teacher at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley, has just started the most amazing challenge - running the 830km of the Camino del Norte in Spain. It's very warm and the route undulates by a ridiculous 21,000 metres, and despite this he hopes to complete it in around 14 days.

The run is unsupported with just a small backpack holding essentials, and James is running to raise funds for Crawley Open House, a local charity he first heard about whilst a pupil at Hazelwick School.

Ian Wilkins from the charity commented: “We can't quite get our heads around the scale of the challenge James has set himself, and we are in awe of him, and so delighted that he has chosen to support our vital work with the sponsorship from this extraordinary run.

"Please support him by giving a few pounds - search James Ford on Just Giving

James Ford with Ian Wilkins from Crawley Open HouseJames Ford with Ian Wilkins from Crawley Open House
James Ford with Ian Wilkins from Crawley Open House

"Follow James' progress on his Instagram page JamesFordRunning.”

Crawley Open House is an independent registered homelessness charity offering accommodation and support to 60 women and men (and dogs!) every night of the year.

It also runs a busy drop-in Resource Centre, a community outreach team, a food bank and a schedule of employability and life-skills classes.

See www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk for further details and ways you can help.

