Teacher from St Wilfrid's embarks on amazing challenge for Crawley Open House
The run is unsupported with just a small backpack holding essentials, and James is running to raise funds for Crawley Open House, a local charity he first heard about whilst a pupil at Hazelwick School.
Ian Wilkins from the charity commented: “We can't quite get our heads around the scale of the challenge James has set himself, and we are in awe of him, and so delighted that he has chosen to support our vital work with the sponsorship from this extraordinary run.
"Please support him by giving a few pounds - search James Ford on Just Giving
"Follow James' progress on his Instagram page JamesFordRunning.”
Crawley Open House is an independent registered homelessness charity offering accommodation and support to 60 women and men (and dogs!) every night of the year.
It also runs a busy drop-in Resource Centre, a community outreach team, a food bank and a schedule of employability and life-skills classes.
See www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk for further details and ways you can help.
