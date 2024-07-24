Teacher from St Wilfrid's embarks on amazing challenge for Crawley Open House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Ford, a teacher at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Crawley, has just started the most amazing challenge - running the 830km of the Camino del Norte in Spain. It's very warm and the route undulates by a ridiculous 21,000 metres, and despite this he hopes to complete it in around 14 days.

The run is unsupported with just a small backpack holding essentials, and James is running to raise funds for Crawley Open House, a local charity he first heard about whilst a pupil at Hazelwick School.

Ian Wilkins from the charity commented: “We can't quite get our heads around the scale of the challenge James has set himself, and we are in awe of him, and so delighted that he has chosen to support our vital work with the sponsorship from this extraordinary run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please support him by giving a few pounds - search James Ford on Just Giving

James Ford with Ian Wilkins from Crawley Open House

"Follow James' progress on his Instagram page JamesFordRunning.”

Crawley Open House is an independent registered homelessness charity offering accommodation and support to 60 women and men (and dogs!) every night of the year.

It also runs a busy drop-in Resource Centre, a community outreach team, a food bank and a schedule of employability and life-skills classes.