Teenager arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill after online threats to Lewes school

Sussex Police said it received a report of a threat to The Priory School in Lewes, which had been posted on social media, just after 12:15pm on Monday (May 23).

The police confirmed it was not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident and no one at the school was harmed.

Officers said they are working with the school and engaging with local authorities to safeguard the pupils.

The school practiced a lockdown drill to 'ensure that procedures are up to date and secure'.

The 15-year-old boy has been released under investigation.

Yesterday (May 24), The Priory School issued a letter to parents advising them of a 'potential security issue'.

In the letter, the school stated it had contacted Sussex Police on Monday afternoon (May 23) – who gave the issue a high priority.

In the letter, the school said it contacted the police on Tuesday morning and informed them they had made progress with the issue, potentially identifying some of the persons who were involved.

The Priory said the police had reassured them that them that this progress had reduced the security issue.

In the letter, The Lewes Priory said: “We did, however, run a lockdown drill just after midday to ensure that our procedures are up to date and secure and to remind all the staff of the security protocols in place.

“We felt this is important as we last had a drill before the national covid-19 interruptions, so it is important that students and staff new to the school since then, are aware of the procedures.”

The school concluded the letter by saying it was following the procedures and continue to work closely with the police and the local authority.