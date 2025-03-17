A police operation was launched in St Leonards after officers received reports about a group of teenagers armed with swords on a train on Saturday (March 15), British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The incident happened at around 7pm when police were called to St Leonards Warrior Square station.

Police said three teenagers at the scene were detained.

A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers were called to St Leonards Warrior Square railway station at around 7pm on Saturday (March 15) following reports of teenagers with swords on board the train.

“Officers attended and three teenagers were quickly identified and detained. Following a search the swords were confirmed to be plastic.”