Ten-year-old Worthing boy identifies 146 flags in 11 minutes to raise more than £1,000 for MNDA
Kaleb Potter wanted to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) in memory of his nanny and decided to use his tremendous knowledge of flags in the process.
He set his own challenge and named flags of the world from a geography card game in front of enthusiastic supporters at The Richard Cobden pub, in Cobden Road.
Proud parents Andrew and Donna Potter, who run pub, said Kaleb raised a total of £1,060, through the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/page/kalebpotter and cash donations on the night.
Andrew said: "Kaleb's challenge was to name 140 flags of the world in 14 minutes. That's one every six seconds. He set himself a monetary target of £500.
"Kaleb wanted to raise money for the MNDA charity as his nanny passed away from the disease in 2017. He set up a JustGiving page and got a sponsorship form set up to raise money."
Andrew said Kaleb was born with a syndrome that doctors have not been able to name, as well as autism, ADHD and a sight disability.
"Despite his challenges, Kaleb is a joyful and loving soul and the response from local people to support his cause was tremendous," he added.
Kaleb completed the challenge on Sunday, August 3, in front of a full crowd at the pub and managed to name 146 flags with no mistakes.
Libby Hannelle, relationship fundraiser for MNDA in the south east, presented Kaleb with a certificate and a bag of gifts in recognition of his achievements at the pub on Thursday, August 7.
