The 11 West Sussex restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023
As the Michelin Guide 2023 has been published, here are the 11 West Sussex restaurants that feature on the prestigious list.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:09 BST
On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.
French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been running The Guide since 1990 and awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.
The acquisition or loss of a star or stars can have dramatic effects on the success of a restaurant.
In West Sussex, one new restaurant has been added to the list this year.
The Pass in The South Lodge Hotel was awarded one star thanks to head chef Ben Wilkinson.
Here are the other ten venues in the county which feature in this year’s guide….