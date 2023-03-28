Edit Account-Sign Out
The 11 West Sussex restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide 2023

As the Michelin Guide 2023 has been published, here are the 11 West Sussex restaurants that feature on the prestigious list.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:09 BST
The prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.

On Monday (March 27), the prestigious Michelin Stars were unveiled at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2023.

French tyre manufacturer Michelin has been running The Guide since 1990 and awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

The acquisition or loss of a star or stars can have dramatic effects on the success of a restaurant.

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, located within the countryside manor house hotel of South Lodge in Horsham, has been the latest restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star.
According to the Guide: "The menus mix refined, delicate dishes with those of a more hearty nature – the vegetarian tasting plate is a hit and the playful desserts are a must."
In West Sussex, one new restaurant has been added to the list this year.

The Pass in The South Lodge Hotel was awarded one star thanks to head chef Ben Wilkinson.

Here are the other ten venues in the county which feature in this year’s guide….

Restaurant Interlude won its first Michelin Star in August 2019. Executive chef Jean Delport and his team continue to offer guests a unique dining experience, with a multi-course menu that changes with the seasons.
Chef Director Matt Gillan and his team of dedicated chefs have carefully created menus in classical techniques combined with unique twists.
Run by chef Lee and restaurant manager Liz, Parsons Table offers local and seasonal ingredients, relaxed informal dining and impeccable service.
Enjoyed on the first floor of the castle, The Queen's Room has a long held reputation for delivering outstanding cuisine.
This 16th century pub has oak beams and two inglenook fireplaces, which offers a warm and cosy atmosphere in the winter, whilst also offering terrace for the summer months.
Executive chef George was recognised for taking the culinary offering at Gravetye to another level, not only developing critically acclaimed cuisine but for going above and beyond in both mentoring and training
This casual and fine dining is based two-and-a-half miles east of Chichester on the south side - specialising in seafood and game
The Horse & Groom has been East Ashling’s public house for more than 200 years. Locally-sourced food is serves against the backdrop of early 20th century paintings and contemporary art.
E. Street Bar & Grill used the food supplied by the surrounding farms of Petworth - from free range, grass-fed livestock to tomatoes, honey and grapes
