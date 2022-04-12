A social media influencer is putting a small shop in Uckfield on the map as ‘the place to be for brides-to-be’.

The Bridal Boutique above the Cancer Research UK shop in the village, sells hundreds of new and pre-loved wedding gowns, bridesmaids and mother of the bride outfits, plus top hats and tails for grooms.

Sustainable Style fan Anna Kilpatrick and daughter Amalia, 14, from Forest Row, held a photoshoot in the shop and modelled some of the outfits for Anna’s Instagram account @not.needing.new

Anna, a former teacher and head of English, who now works full time for an ethical underwear brand, said she is a firm believer in responsible style.

Anna said: “I was blown away by the boutique. It has the most amazing array of gowns – so many gorgeous dresses in perfect condition. And it’s so well presented. When you walk in there you would not imagine you were in a charity shop from the styling of the boutique.

"Everything is donated but some of it is brand new, with tags, as they’ve been given by local bridal companies clearing their end of season ranges – and for significantly less than half price.

"And if you’re going to a wedding as a guest, or to a prom or a ball, there are also some beautifully-curated vintage pieces, so it should be your go-to place."

The influencer explained: “Apart from underwear, I haven’t bought any new clothes for around 10 or 12 years. I’m also a single parent on a very modest income so I always have an eye on my budget too. But I’m not missing out on anything by shopping at charity shops.

"If people say to me ‘Gosh – I like your dress’ 99% of the time, I tell them it’s second hand or I might have swopped it.”

Victoria Harmer, trading manager for Cancer Research UK in Sussex and Kent, said the shop had proved a hit with customers from all over the south east since it opened in 2019.

Victoria said: “News has spread by word of mouth, so we have people coming all over. Most of them are obviously looking for good value, but many of them definitely have sustainability in mind too.

“And they come with lovely, individual stories. One mum came with her daughter, chose a dress and asked if we minded how she paid and got out £300 in one pound coins.

“She had been saving coins for three years to be able to buy her daughter the dress she wanted. It was a really lovely moment for all of us.”

For others with an eye on sustainability, there are forget-me-not flower seeds with 100% natural and degradable packaging, plus biodegradable slow-falling petal confetti for those special photographs.

Wedding guests can browse pre-loved designer and luxury fashion from the comfort of home via Cancer Research UK’s Vestiaire Collective online store.

Credit - Burst Photos Wedding Photography