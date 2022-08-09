The Crawley Festival 2022 supports new charity for this summer’s fundraiser

The Crawley Festival is a charity that has been working in Crawley since the mid-1980s, putting on summer events to give support to local charitable organisations.
Moonstones provides care packages of basic items to help people moving into or out of Crawley who has had to relocate due to domestic abuse. Referrals to Moonstones are through some form of a professional body.
The Crawley Festival’s next fundraising event for Moonstones is on Saturday August 13, between 12:00 pm and 15:00 pm.
The event is free, a bucket collection will be held, giving the public an opportunity to donate to support the work of Moonstones.
Find out more about the valuable work that Moonstones is doing in Crawley by visiting https://www.moonstones.org.uk, or their Facebook page. Or visit The Crawley Festival website: http://www.crawleyfestival.com, and click on the ‘Charity’ tab.