The Crawley Festival is a charity that has been working in Crawley since the mid-1980s, putting on summer events to give support to local charitable organisations.

Moonstones provides care packages of basic items to help people moving into or out of Crawley who has had to relocate due to domestic abuse. Referrals to Moonstones are through some form of a professional body.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crawley Festival’s next fundraising event for Moonstones is on Saturday August 13, between 12:00 pm and 15:00 pm.

The Crawley Festival 2022 supports new charity for this summer’s fundraiser-

The event is free, a bucket collection will be held, giving the public an opportunity to donate to support the work of Moonstones.