Steve Burns, station manager at Crawley Fire Station said: "Crawley Open Day was a roaring success, White Watch at Crawley Fire Station put on a fabulous day and gave the local community a range of spectacular displays, including: a chip pan fire demonstration, a road traffic collision and a fire in the drill tower.
"I would like to thank all of the people who made this possible - crews and volunteers from across West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, the Red Cross volunteers and of course, my team at Crawley Fire Station.
"It was brilliant to be able to open the doors to the public after the pandemic and be able to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity and the Golden Lion Children's Trust. In total we raised an incredible £1,400 for the two charities, so I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came along and to everyone that donated to two really important causes."
If you would like to learn more about Crawley’s Fire Station, please visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/find-my-nearest/fire-station/details/api/type/firestation/view/crawley-fire-station