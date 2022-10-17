The grand opening of Knockhatch Adventure Park’s newest attraction was performed by the High Sheriff of Sussex, Jane King. On explaining her role as appointed by our late Queen, she said that the job spec “had not included the opening of a jungle.”

Also attended by the Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook offered congratulations to Managing Director, Colin Jaggers, for what he had achieved and said that he felt sure “this and future projects would continue to be well received by the people of Sussex.”

The High Sheriff of Sussex, Jane King and Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook cutting the ribbon (photograph: Neil Garrett)

Having ceremonially cut the red ribbon, local guests and dignitaries were taken on a tour of Colin’s latest creation, Jungle Kingdom. Colin said he had been planning Jungle Kingdom for a few years, making sketches and imagining the finished project and “to see it all now become a reality was very exciting.”

Animal Keepers, Ben and Mark accompanied by seven month old black barn owl, Gizmo led local dignitaries through the Jungle Kingdom introducing its resident parrots, otters, meerkats, mongoose, tortoises, prairie dogs and coatis explaining how the area is designed to provide ‘nose to nose’ viewing. All the animals in Jungle Kingdom have been rescued or rehomed. None have been sourced directly from the wild. Kim Davies, Morrisons’ Community Champion said, “it’s amazing, the animals are well looked after and the staff are so knowledgeable.”

With a wide entrance, wide paths and clear screens, an accessible experience can be enjoyed by all the family and fits with the overall accessibility of the park including the Changing Places facilities and accessible playground.

Colin said that he is always looking at creating new and exciting experiences for guests to the park, which so far include the popular Dragon Castle, Lost World Play Barn and Sherlock Holmes Experience.

Asian small clawed otter at Jungle Kingdom (Photo: Jenny Seale)

Amongst other fun and games, visitors will enjoy small animal and owl enclosures including a wallaby walk through, boating lake and lots more across the rest of the Park.

There are also seasonal events to look out for which for half term Halloween week include a Monster Mash Disco in the Big Top by Acting Moon events, Containment if you dare, as well as a Hound of the Baskervilles mystery to solve with Sherlock Holmes.

In looking to what other expansion might be lying ahead for the park, Marketing Manager, Chris Beveridge explained that Jungle Kingdom is just stage one of a three-phase project. Phase two is due to open in April 2023.

Mayor of Hailsham, Councillor Paul Holbrook and Sheriff of Sussex, Jane King, perform the grand opening ceremony of Jungle Kingdom at Knockhatch Adventure Park (Photo: Jenny Seale)

Knockhatch adventure Park is situated on Knockhatch Lane, off Hailsham Bypass, Hailsham, BN27 3GD. For more information visit www.knockhatch.com.

Regular visitors are encouraged to pick up a Days Out Sussex card from the shop to benefit from a 25% discounted entry or download the app at TownCityCards.Com.

(L to R) High Sheriff of Sussex, Jane King. Animal Keeper Mark with Gizmo the black barn owl, Managing Director, Colin Jaggers, Mayor of Hailsham Paul Holbrook (Photo: Neil Garrett)