Sussex Police struck a popular note with Old Town residents when they took action last month to stop rat-running through Courthouse Street (“Pedestrian zone fines”, Hastings Observer 30 December).
Unfortunately, the police can’t be there frequently enough really to deter this practice which they described as ‘putting people’s lives at risk’.
The easiest and most cost-effective solution would be be to reverse the direction of traffic in this one-way street, so that the ‘No Entry’ sign would be at the entrance off the High Street, so reducing the temptation to rat run.
Those requiring access for business purposes could then enter from The Bourne.
But do East Sussex CC have the will to address this issue, or will they wait for a serious injury before acting?
