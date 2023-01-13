Edit Account-Sign Out
The most effective solution to stop the Hastings Old Town rat-run would be to reverse the direction of traffic

Letter from Andrew Colquhoun, Croft Road, Hastings

4 minutes ago

Sussex Police struck a popular note with Old Town residents when they took action last month to stop rat-running through Courthouse Street (“Pedestrian zone fines”, Hastings Observer 30 December).

Unfortunately, the police can’t be there frequently enough really to deter this practice which they described as ‘putting people’s lives at risk’.

Police in Courthouse Street. Pic from Hastings Police/Facebook
The easiest and most cost-effective solution would be be to reverse the direction of traffic in this one-way street, so that the ‘No Entry’ sign would be at the entrance off the High Street, so reducing the temptation to rat run.

Those requiring access for business purposes could then enter from The Bourne.

But do East Sussex CC have the will to address this issue, or will they wait for a serious injury before acting?

