According to traffic reports, there was a crash on A2290 Lottbridge Drove, and debris has been left on the road. The collision was first reported just before 8am.

Heavy traffic was reported northbound between Birch Road (Birch roundabout) and Hammonds Drive.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic sources said there was congestion to the opposite side of the road 'due to onlookers'.

According to traffic reports, there has been a crash on A2290 Lottbridge Drove, and debris has been left on the road

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.