The Observer told us the Bexhill branch of HSBC was about to close. Now it’s official: the manager of the Brighton branch of HSBC has said in a letter that the branch is due to close permanently on 18 April 2023. As is usual in such cases, the decision is taken first and then there is the pretence of balancing the pros and cons.

Job losses are inevitable when there are changes of technology and there are plenty of examples of this phenomenon over the centuries.

However, this is about impersonality and the crippling loss of comforting human contact and advice (even contact by telephone is now discouraged) and the promotion of a sedentary lifestyle through going online. There is a limit to what can be conveniently done using smartphones and mobiles. In the case of railways, a whole subculture – local ticket offices, cafes, staff on board – is being systematically destroyed. Passengers could easily be subjected to violence. Money and capitalism in its more ruthless manifestations are often the driving forces. At the end of the day, all this technology has done nothing to promote or create world peace.

