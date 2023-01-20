The Observer told us the Bexhill branch of HSBC was about to close. Now it’s official: the manager of the Brighton branch of HSBC has said in a letter that the branch is due to close permanently on 18 April 2023. As is usual in such cases, the decision is taken first and then there is the pretence of balancing the pros and cons.
SEE ALSO: HSBC to close its Bexhill branch
Job losses are inevitable when there are changes of technology and there are plenty of examples of this phenomenon over the centuries.
However, this is about impersonality and the crippling loss of comforting human contact and advice (even contact by telephone is now discouraged) and the promotion of a sedentary lifestyle through going online. There is a limit to what can be conveniently done using smartphones and mobiles. In the case of railways, a whole subculture – local ticket offices, cafes, staff on board – is being systematically destroyed. Passengers could easily be subjected to violence. Money and capitalism in its more ruthless manifestations are often the driving forces. At the end of the day, all this technology has done nothing to promote or create world peace.
Have you read....: Five Sussex branches of HSBC to close as more people bank online
But the Government has nailed its colours to the mast of technology and we can expect no change from that quarter. We may have to just grin and bear it. In line with this supposed progress, they are bringing in compulsory mathematics for all schoolchildren up to the age of 18. They will only succeed in boring to tears a large proportion of the population.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK