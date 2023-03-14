These adorable Hastings cats need a loving new home

These beautiful rescue cats are being looked after by the RSPCA Bluebell Ridge at Hastings but are need of permanent loving homes.

Becky Brockhurst, who works at Bluebell Ridge, said: “Alfie is three years old and is looking for a quiet environment with lots of love and attention and someone to make a fuss of him. He is still young so will want to go out and explore. He is quite mischievous and is recovering from surgery at the moment after deciding to eat two of his toys.

"Flanders is aged 8 – 9 has been a stray for around seven years of his life. He has never really had a home environment and is looking for a special home with limited human contact. He likes hanging out with people rather than being picked up and handled. He likes his own space so he’s looking for something like a farm where he has lots of space to roam around but can still interact with people and have the food and resources he needs for his daily care.

"Kristen and Heidi are aged around three years. They come from a multi-cat household where things were quite hectic and so missed out on that key socialisation period. They are both quite timid but adjusting really well and enjoy taking treats from us. They need someone to work with them and let them adjust in their own time, so a nice quiet home with no other pets and children, maybe an adult family that will dedicate some time to them.

“Max he’s 13 years old and one of our older cats. He comes from a home where sadly his owner passed away so he has known some loss. He is looking for a home that will give him the tender, loving care he really needs and lots of affection. He is a really friendly sociable boy but can be quite shy initially. It is difficult for cats who have suffered the loos of their owner. As everything is different. They come into a cattery – a new environment. He loves affection and fuss, but is quite shy to begin with. Max has settled in and is up for adoption, so hopefully we can find him a nice forever home.

Max is aged 4 and is looking for a relaxed home with no children or other pets. He suffers from stress. We are looking for a foster home. Fostering is where people can help us by taking on a cat for a short period of time. We support you and offer all the care that they need. You’ll have all the equipment supplied. It helps the cattery to de-stress some of our cats who don’t get on well in an enclosed environment with other cats. It is temporary until they find their forever home.”

Becky added: “We are a self-funded branch so donations really do help us. If you go on our website you can find our donate page. You can also set up a pod sponsorship, sponsoring a pod where the cats live in with a monthly donation. You’ll have your name on top and get a guide to the animals that are in that pod and all sorts of little extra things.”

Bluebell Ridge helps by rehabilitating and rehoming abused, abandoned and unwanted cats; helping the local community with subsidised veterinary treatment; microchipping cats to help return strays to their owners and neutering local animals to control the cat and dog population.

You can find out more and learn about all the cats currently up for adoption by visiting www.bluebellridge.org.

Have you read? Read about influential and famous Hastings women.

Have you read? Take a look inside this Edwardian terraced flat on the West Hill which has views across Hastings Old Town and the sea.

1 . Alfie. Alife is three and quite mischievous. Photo: supplied

2 . Flanders This is Flanders who has spent most of his life as a stray and now needs a home Photo: supplied

3 . Max This is 13 year old Max who sadly lost his owner and now needs a loving home. Photo: supplied

4 . Winston. Winston, aged four, suffers from stress and is looking for a temporary foster home Photo: supplied