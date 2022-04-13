Torfield School ENGSUS00120140502164731

These are the 26 Hastings and St Leonards schools’ Ofsted ratings

These are the Ofsted ratings given for schools in Hastings and St Leonards.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:16 am

School are inspected by Ofsted aproximately once every four years.

This means that the schools all have different dates for their last inspection. This is the most up to date list.

It is important to keep this in mind when examining the results as ratings can and do change after a new inspection. Schools are graded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here are the schools rated by Ofsted. Included is the rating given and the date of the inspection:

1.

Ark Blacklands Primary Academy - Osborne Close, Hastings, TN34 2HU - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 02/11/2016 SUS-221104-165715001

2.

New Horizons School (Part of the Sabden Multi Academy Trust) - Beauchamp Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 9JU - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 25/04/18 SUS-221204-115210001

3.

Robsack Wood Primary Academy - Whatlington Way, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 9TE - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 04/03/10 SUS-221204-115200001

4.

Torfield School - Croft Road, Hastings, TN23 3JT - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 20/09/17

