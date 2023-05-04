Edit Account-Sign Out
These are the roads that will be closed for King's coronation street parties in Horsham, Billingshurst, Barns Green, Broadbridge Heath, Colgate, Henfield, Pulborough, Rusper, Southwater, Storrington, Steyning, Upper Beeding, Coldwaltham and Amberley

People are preparing to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend and Horsham District Council has approved a large number of road closures.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:47 BST

Here is the full list:

Saturday May 6:

Blackthorn Close, Horsham,12 noon - 6pm; Churchill Avenue, Horsham, 1pm - 9pm; Churchill Avenue, Horsham, 1pm - 9pm; Burns Close, Horsham, 3pm - 9pm; Easton Crescent, Billingshurst, 3pm - 10pm; 17 - 27 Newman Way, Billingshurst, 11am - 9pm.

If you're looking for items for your coronation street party, Horsham's Non Stop Party Shop in Middle Street could help. Pic S Robards SR2303151If you're looking for items for your coronation street party, Horsham's Non Stop Party Shop in Middle Street could help. Pic S Robards SR2303151
Sunday May 7:

Carfax, Horsham, 12noon - 11pm; 1 - 14 Oldbury Close, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; 10 - 29 Weald Close, Horsham, 9am - 9pm; Raven Close, Horsham, 12noon - 9pm; Hurst Avenue, Horsham, 8am - 10pm; Corunna Drive, Horsham, 1pm - 7.30pm; Madeira Avenue, Horsham, 11.30am - 6.30pm;

Milnwood Road, Horsham, 11am - 6pm;Bailey Close, Horsham, 10am - 23.58pm; Newlands Road, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Beaver Close, Horsham, 12noon - 5pm; Fern Way/Heath Way, Horsham, 1pm - 10pm; Spencers Road, Horsham, 12 noon - 4pm; Highlands Road, Horsham, 10am - 9pm; Shelley Road, Horsham, 2.30pm - 5.30pm;Fenby Close, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Farhalls Crescent, Horsham, 10am - 10pm; Searles View, Horsham, 12 noon - 6pm; Potters Croft, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Sycamore Rise, Barns Green, 10am - 7pm; Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, 8am - 8pm; Dell Lane, Billingshurst, 9.30am - 5pm; Newman Way Billingshurst, 11.30am - 7pm; 19 - 30 Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst, 12 noon - 6pm; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, 12 noon - 11pm; Blackhouse Road, Colgate, 9am - 11.45pm; Barrington Road, Colgate, 9am - 10pm; Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, 12 noon - 6pm; Broomers Hill,

Pulborough, 10am - 12midnight; Church Street, Rudgwick, 10 am - 8pm; Rusper High Street, Rusper, 10am - 6pm; Poppy Close, Southwater, 11.30am - 3pm; Woodhatch, Southwater, 12noon - 7pm; High Street, Steyning, 8am - 6pm; Fox Dell, Storrington, 10am - 4pm; The Driftway, Upper Beeding, 10am - 8pm; Old London Road, Coldwaltham, 12 noon - 12 midnight.

Monday May 8:

Old London Road, Coldwaltham, 12 noon - 12 midnight; The Alley/Church Street, Amberley, 10am - 6pm; The Ridgeway, Horsham, 10am - 7pm; Honeywood Road, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; Vale Drive, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; Highlands Road, Horsham, 11am - 3pm; Causeway, Horsham, 8.30am - 7pm;

Coombe Road, Steyning, 11.59an - 6pm; Tansy Mead, Storrington, 10am - 10pm.

