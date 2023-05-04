Here is the full list:
Saturday May 6:
Blackthorn Close, Horsham,12 noon - 6pm; Churchill Avenue, Horsham, 1pm - 9pm; Churchill Avenue, Horsham, 1pm - 9pm; Burns Close, Horsham, 3pm - 9pm; Easton Crescent, Billingshurst, 3pm - 10pm; 17 - 27 Newman Way, Billingshurst, 11am - 9pm.
Sunday May 7:
Carfax, Horsham, 12noon - 11pm; 1 - 14 Oldbury Close, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; 10 - 29 Weald Close, Horsham, 9am - 9pm; Raven Close, Horsham, 12noon - 9pm; Hurst Avenue, Horsham, 8am - 10pm; Corunna Drive, Horsham, 1pm - 7.30pm; Madeira Avenue, Horsham, 11.30am - 6.30pm;
Milnwood Road, Horsham, 11am - 6pm;Bailey Close, Horsham, 10am - 23.58pm; Newlands Road, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Beaver Close, Horsham, 12noon - 5pm; Fern Way/Heath Way, Horsham, 1pm - 10pm; Spencers Road, Horsham, 12 noon - 4pm; Highlands Road, Horsham, 10am - 9pm; Shelley Road, Horsham, 2.30pm - 5.30pm;Fenby Close, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Farhalls Crescent, Horsham, 10am - 10pm; Searles View, Horsham, 12 noon - 6pm; Potters Croft, Horsham, 10am - 6pm; Sycamore Rise, Barns Green, 10am - 7pm; Coombe Hill, Billingshurst, 8am - 8pm; Dell Lane, Billingshurst, 9.30am - 5pm; Newman Way Billingshurst, 11.30am - 7pm; 19 - 30 Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst, 12 noon - 6pm; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath, 12 noon - 11pm; Blackhouse Road, Colgate, 9am - 11.45pm; Barrington Road, Colgate, 9am - 10pm; Wantley Hill Estate, Henfield, 12 noon - 6pm; Broomers Hill,
Pulborough, 10am - 12midnight; Church Street, Rudgwick, 10 am - 8pm; Rusper High Street, Rusper, 10am - 6pm; Poppy Close, Southwater, 11.30am - 3pm; Woodhatch, Southwater, 12noon - 7pm; High Street, Steyning, 8am - 6pm; Fox Dell, Storrington, 10am - 4pm; The Driftway, Upper Beeding, 10am - 8pm; Old London Road, Coldwaltham, 12 noon - 12 midnight.
Monday May 8:
Old London Road, Coldwaltham, 12 noon - 12 midnight; The Alley/Church Street, Amberley, 10am - 6pm; The Ridgeway, Horsham, 10am - 7pm; Honeywood Road, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; Vale Drive, Horsham, 10am - 8pm; Highlands Road, Horsham, 11am - 3pm; Causeway, Horsham, 8.30am - 7pm;
Coombe Road, Steyning, 11.59an - 6pm; Tansy Mead, Storrington, 10am - 10pm.