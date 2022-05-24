This is how much a Hastings shop and flats sold for at auction

Number 5 Claremont, Hastings, was listed by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers auction.

Offered with a £420,000-plus freehold guide price, the property sold prior to the auction.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “It came as no surprise that this mixed commercial and residential investment close to local and national retailers, the railway station, amenities and the seafront should be snapped up quickly.

5 Claremont, Hastings, was listed among 112 lots in the latest auction. Offered with a £420,000-plus freehold guide price, the property sold prior to the auction which ended on May 5.

“Currently let at £25,980 per annum, we considered this property ideal for continued investment and that it would make an excellent addition to any mixed use portfolio – and our purchaser certainly agreed.”