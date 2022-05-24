This is how much a Hastings shop and flats sold for at auction

A four-storey property comprising a ground floor shop with three self-contained flats in Hastings has been sold at auction.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 11:59 am

Number 5 Claremont, Hastings, was listed by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers auction.

Offered with a £420,000-plus freehold guide price, the property sold prior to the auction.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “It came as no surprise that this mixed commercial and residential investment close to local and national retailers, the railway station, amenities and the seafront should be snapped up quickly.

“Currently let at £25,980 per annum, we considered this property ideal for continued investment and that it would make an excellent addition to any mixed use portfolio – and our purchaser certainly agreed.”

