This is the date that the Plough pub in Hastings is re-opening

The pub will be welcoming people again on Friday March 4, when it re-opens its doors under new management after nearly two years of being closed.
It is a welcome return for West Hill residents who had seen all the pubs in the area close over the years with the Plough being the last watering hole to be open.
Work has been taking place during the past few weeks to renovate and improve both the interior and exterior of the pub.
There will be live music on March 4, for the opening night when John James Newman will be joined by Sandy Newman, singer and lead guitarist of the internationally acclaimed Marmalade.
Landlord Gerry Palmer said: “Together they make an awesome act and will provide a great night of entertainment. We are looking forward to welcoming people back.”
Have you read? Meet the new landlord of the Plough