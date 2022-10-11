This is what 16 new St Leonards 'affordable' homes could look like

Outline planning permission was granted in December 2019 for the homes on land behind 419 to 447 Bexhill Road. The council is now consulting on the detailed design, which includes the layout and scale of the new development, its appearance and plans for landscaping.

Households living around the site will receive a leaflet with more information about the proposals, but residents from across the town are encouraged to have their say.

The council said the homes will be sustainable, energy efficient and will have their own gardens. Environmentally friendly measures including solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and a sustainable drainage system have been included in the design, it added.

An artist’s impression of the new homes in St Leonards

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it is working with a Newhaven company, Boutique Modern, which is designing and building the units. They will be modular, constructed in a factory and assembled on site.

Cllr Maya Evans, deputy leader and lead councillor for housing and community development, said: “We are in the midst of a housing crisis, with hundreds of households in desperate need of a safe, secure, affordable home. These homes are part of our plans to address this, and we want to know what you think of their design. This is an exciting project for us, working with a local company to provide homes in this way. I encourage everyone to have a look at the plans and let us know your thoughts on the proposals.”

The consultation runs until October 24. Find out more at www.hastings.gov.uk/consultation.