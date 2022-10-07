This is where Hastings is in top 10 of areas with highest house price rises since 2012

According to the data, conducted by CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services provider, Hastings appeared in the top 10 places that had experienced the greatest increases in property values since 2012.

It showed house prices in Hastings have risen by 96.8 per cent over the last decade.

In 2012, prices were at an average of £137,735.62, the study said, compared to today’s average price of £271,106.08, the study said.

Hastings appeared fourth in the list.

Waltham Forest in London saw the biggest return on investment in property in the UK, with a 113.6 per cent increase in property price since 2012.

The City of Aberdeen saw the worst return on investment in the UK for property, being the only area to see a decrease in property prices over the past 10 years, according to the study.

In 2012, the average house price in the City of Aberdeen was £160,525.51 but the average price there has now decreased by 9.9 per cent in the past 10 years, with the average price costing £144,614.52 in 2022.

CMC Markets said it analysed house price data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for each local authority in the UK between 2012 and 2022 to discover which area saw the highest increase in house prices.

The top 10 areas to see the highest increases in order were Waltham Forest (1st), Thanet (2nd), Barking and Dagenham (3rd), Hastings (4th), Hackney (5th), Medway (6th), Dover (7th), Bexley (8th), City of Bristol (9th), and Thurrock (10th).