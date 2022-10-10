This is what Sir Michael Caine said to Hastings fan

Sam ‘Elvis’ Lebat, 38, spotted the veteran actor as film crews were on the seafront on Friday (October 8).

The carer said he even had the chance to chat to Sir Michael Caine between film shoots.

Sam described the 89-year-old actor as ‘down-to-earth and friendly’.

He said: “I was walking along the seafront and film crews were filming there. He was in his car and I waved to him.

"He waved back and I asked if I could get a photo of him and he said yes.

"I told him I was a big fan of his and have been for a long time and have watched all of his movies, especially The Italian Job. He said I was a great fan.

"It was so unbelievable that I met him. I was really surprised to see him. One of my friends texted me on WhatsApp saying he was on the seafront, as they were filming there, so I thought I would go down there and have a look. I wasn’t expecting Michael Caine to chat to me. He was really friendly and down-to-earth. For his age, he looks really well.”

In 2020, Sam dressed up as Elvis, giving free performances outside his house during the NHS clap during the early days of the Covid pandemic to raise money for the NHS.

Sir Michael Caine was spotted in 1066 Country last week filming his latest production.

Crews were spotted in Camber Sands and in Hastings filming scenes for the movie, The Great Escaper.

In his latest film, the actor takes on the role of a Second World War veteran.

Sir Michael Caine, CBE, plays Bernard Jordan who escapes from his care home to attend the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France.

The film is based on the real-life story of Bernard Jordan, who disappeared from his nursing home in 2014 to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France.

Mr Jordan sparked a police search when he left the care home in Hove to join fellow veterans.

The 90-year-old former navy officer died in January 2015.

Sir Michael Caine visited Hastings previously as part of the filming for the 2009 film, Is There Anybody There?

