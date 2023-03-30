The Home Office has revealed when an East Sussex site chosen to be used to house asylum seekers will open.

The site at Northeye, a former prison and training centre in Bexhill, is one of three sites to be chosen in the UK.

The other two are in Scampton, Lincolnshire and Wethersfield in Essex.

The site in Bexhill will accommodate up to 1,200 people, the Home Office announced yesterday (Wednesday, March 29).

Today (Thursday, March 30), the Home Office has revealed the timetable on when the centre is expected to open.

A spokesperson said: “We expect there to be around 800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate around 1,200 people by December 2023. The site will accommodate single adult male asylum seekers.

"The site would create new jobs and could bring new investment into the area. The proposal being looked at is for new accommodation to provide accommodation for the asylum-seekers and on-site recreation, a shop, faith and worship and some level of medical services would be available.

"When off-site services are required, transport services will be made available.

“By designing the site to be as self-sufficient as possible, we would minimise the impact on local communities and services. This includes consideration of impacts to the community during both construction and operational phases. As proposals develop, we will work closely with local stakeholders to manage any impact on the local area.

"Those living at the site would be free to come and go but would be expected to be on site overnight.

“We have a legal obligation to provide destitute asylum seekers with accommodation. We are committed to securing the welfare of asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute and keep our processes under constant review.

“The proposals currently under investigation for Bexhill are to provide safe, secure and fit for purpose accommodation.”

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, revealed the plans in the Commons yesterday. The Government said its Illegal Migration Bill, which returned to Parliament this week, is designed to stop crossings by ending illegal entry as a route to asylum in the UK.

It said it was costing £6 million a day to house asylum seekers in hotel accommodation.

Mr Jenrick said: “The Home Secretary and I have been clear that using expensive hotels for asylum seekers is wholly unacceptable.

“Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and are working closely to listen to their views and reduce the impact of these sites, including through providing onsite security and financial support.”

