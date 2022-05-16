This is when the Hastings World Naked Bike Ride returns in 2022

Organisers said the event is held each year across the world as a ‘protest ride to promote cycling, body-freedom and less dependency on fossil fuels and cars’.

This year will see the fifth Hastings World Naked Bike Ride.

A spokesman for the event said: “The totally free annual mass ride takes place in more than 70 cities around the planet, highlighting the vulnerability of cyclists on our roads and our strength and safety in numbers, celebrating bikes, bodies and low-impact living, and protesting against fossil-fuelled climate change and the dominance of our streets by cars.”

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, June 5 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The official assembly point and time for those wanting to take part is the beach opposite the Carlisle pub from 12.30pm, one hour before the ride is due to start.

Riders will start by pedalling to Grosvenor Gardens, St Leonards, before riding back along seafront to Warrior Square.

Cyclists will then continue east as far as Hastings; turning left into Harold Place, continue up Havelock Road, turn right into Devonshire Road, right into South Terrace and then Queens Road.

Afterwards the route riders will take will be down Queens Road and Albert Road, back to the seafront, turning left at the Carlisle and riding east, eventually turning into High Street in the Old Town, right into the Bourne and then down back to the seafront.

The final leg will be from the Royal Standard and finishing on the beach opposite the Carlisle.

The dress code is ‘bare as you dare’.

To get involved, visit www.facebook.com/groups/hastingsworldnakedbikeride.

