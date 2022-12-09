TV entrepreneur Thomas Skinner has called for an uneven footpath in Worthing to be repaired after helping multiple elderly people who had fallen over.

The Apprentice star was in Worthing on Wednesday (December 7), running a market stall in Montague Street.

Whilst taking selfies and selling items, Tom picked up three elderly people off the floor when they fell over a kerb outside Marks and Spencer.

The TV star told SussexWorld: “There's a slab that's hanging out the floor. We've literally caught three old girls, bless them, who have tripped over and hurt themselves. It's quite bad.”

West Sussex County Council said a repair has been scheduled outside Marks and Spencer in Montague Street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Worthing Town Centre manager Sharon Clarke said the issue, on the pedestrianised highway, had already been reported ‘multiple times’ to West Sussex County Council.

She said the town centre initiative (TCI) would be ‘keeping an eye on it’ and will put pressure on to make sure the path is fixed.

A county council spokesperson said: “There are a number of sites identified on Montague Street precinct following the last routine highway inspection which are scheduled for repair, including a repair outside Marks and Spencer.

“Montague Street Precinct is subject to a monthly walked inspection where defects are identified and raised for repair in accordance with the county council’s Highway Inspection Manual.”

The Apprentice star Tom Skinner was in Worthing on Wednesday, running a market stall in Montague Street. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Tom Skinner, who made his name on The Apprentice in 2019, also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef the following year.

He runs a successful mattress dealership but was in Worthing to raise some extra cash for Christmas by running a market – a passion of his since childhood. Click here to read more about his visit.

Sharon said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ Tom chose to sell in Worthing.

Worthing Town Centre manager Sharon Clarke said the uneven footpath, on the pedestrianised Montague Street, had already been reported ‘multiple times’ to West Sussex County Council. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"It's great publicity for the town and market,” she said.

“He will be back next week because he enjoyed himself so much.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Tom said: “It's been a nice, little busy market. We've come down for the day to sell some nice Christmas gifts. We've sold lots and done about 100 selfies down here.

“I would definitely come down here again.”