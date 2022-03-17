The event saw 3,000 secondary school students attend The Hawth over two dates and was inspired by the Crawley Schools Pastoral Network Group.

The event included a powerful presentation by ex-gang members working with St Giles Trust followed by a ‘marketplace’ of services, clubs and local groups that promote positive lifestyles and support for young people.

Attendees included Sussex Cricket Foundation, Crawley Town Community Foundation, Sussex Police, YMCA Youth Advice Centre, Audio Active, Barnardo’s, West Sussex Early Help and Find it Out, Crawley Borough Council Play Service Outreach Team, Crawley Young Persons Council, Urban Dance and NHS – Let’s Talk Crawley.

The event was attended by all Year 8 and Year 9 students

The event is further supported by schools committing to assembly time and/or personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) lessons to further support the issues raised.

The Safer Crawley Partnership funded the event following the success and positive feedback of the first Safer Schools event in 2019.

Councillor Michael Jones is Chair of Safer Crawley Partnership and Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement at Crawley Borough Council.

Mr Jones said: “It’s vital that we keep young people safe and they are given the advice they need to live safely and away from exploitation.

“I was pleased to attend this event and hope all those who attended will use what they have learnt to avoid the dangers that are all too sadly present out there in the real world. Many thanks also to all the partners who joined together to make this such a successful event.”

The Safer Crawley Partnership is made up of Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Probation Service and Clinical Commissioning Group. In addition, it is also supported by the voluntary, community and business sector.

The partnership has a duty to reduce crime and disorder, substance misuse, anti-social behaviour and reduce reoffending in Crawley.