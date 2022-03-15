Thousands of Eastbourne residents eligible for £150 rebate

Eastbourne Borough Council said paying council tax by direct debit is the quickest way for eligible households to receive the government’s energy rebate.

The Energy Rebate Scheme is being administered by local authorities to support qualifying households with paying their energy bills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All entitled households within band A–D will receive the one-off payment, which will not need to be repaid.

Stephen Holt SUS-211211-155540001

Councillor Stephen Holt, cabinet member for financial services, said, “I am pleased that many people in Eastbourne will benefit from this rebate to help ease the rising costs of energy bills.

“Residents will receive their money more swiftly if they have set up a direct debit with the council, but we realise this isn’t possible for everybody, so rest assured we will contact you by post if this is the case.”

Only one payment will be made per property to a liable council taxpayer.

A council spokesperson said, “Exemptions include if it is fully occupied by students or only people under the age of 18, if it is occupied solely by people who are severely mentally impaired, or if it is an annex lived in by elderly or disabled relatives of those living in the rest of the property.

“This also includes any households who occupy a band A–D property and are in receipt of full council tax reduction.”

Properties that are unoccupied, do not have a permanent resident or are second homes will not be eligible for the rebate.

The council said residents who pay by direct debit will automatically receive the rebate once their April instalment has been collected.

For residents who do not have a direct debit set up, the council said it will contact them with details on how to apply.

The spokesperson said, “This letter will include a unique code, so please do not try and make an application until this has been received.

“If you live in a band E–H property you are not eligible under the core scheme, however you may be able to make a claim for a rebate under the Discretionary Fund.

“The council will release further details on how the scheme will work and will give more information once the scheme has been finalised and approved.”