‘Abnormal load’ expected to cause delays on East Sussex roads

A slow-moving ‘abnormal load’ is expected to cause delays and disruptions on East Sussex roads.

Two large pieces of equipment will be taken 41 miles from Shoreham Port to the National Grid’s substation near Ninfield along the A27 and A259 on Saturday, March 19.

East Sussex Highways said the National Grid has organised this movement to replace old components.

The journey is planned for March 19

A spokesperson from East Sussex Highways said, “These large and heavy pieces of equipment are a crucial part of keeping the nation’s energy infrastructure up to date, ensuring that homes and businesses get the electricity they need.

“The delivery route has a considerable amount of complex manoeuvres and has been planned to minimise disruption to the public wherever possible.

“National Highways and East Sussex Highways ensure the network is safe and suitable for the load.”

The load weighs more than 300 tonnes and is 70 metres long, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “They will be escorted by the police, who will need to temporarily hold traffic to allow the convoy to safely progress.

“The convoy will move very slowly while it is on the road and we’re expecting this to cause delays and disruption.

“If you have any questions please contact the National Grid’s community relations team on 0800 319 6175.”

East Sussex Highways said, “The A27 will be closed between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts with traffic diverted via A270, A259, A26 and vice versa

“There will be parking restrictions in Polegate.

“Advance warning signs will remind you when the restrictions will be in place.”

For more information, including rough timings to help plan your journey, visit http://ow.ly/EUEL50IfSCK