Plans for a three-storey extension above a Bognor Regis pub to provide 43 flats have been approved despite concerns from Weatherspoons.

The application for The Hatters Inn, Queensway, was refused by Arun District Council in July and resubmitted in October.

A planning statement by Verve said the new application 'seeks to respond directly to the concerns raised by the council'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An upward extension above The Hatters in Bognor Regis has been approved

The basement floor would be modified with a new bike store and lift shaft. The ground floor would have three separate pedestrian entrances to the flats above and a bin store. The first floor would consist of nine one bed flats, the second floor nine units providing one two bed flat and eight one bed flats. The third and fourth floors would have the same layout as the second floor. The fifth floor provides four two bed flats and three one bed flats. The roof would feature various skylights and solar panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning was refused in July for a similar scheme to the current application and is the subject of a planning appeal.

Planners said two of the reasons concerned design and harm to the Conservation Area. A third reason was insufficient evidence to support a zero parking proposal. The final two reasons concerned the need for a planning obligation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans showing the proposals for the flats above the Hatters in Bognor Regis

One objection was received from JD Wetherspoon, which operates the pub, concerned about the potential for future occupiers to make complaints about noise and extraction systems from the pub.

Officers said: "They state the pub has an external beer garden on the west side and opens from 8am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 1am on Friday and Saturday (with no planning restriction on the beer garden hours). There are also no planning restrictions on delivery times or bin collections which take place from 6am. They note that no noise assessment has been provided with the submission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are also concerned with the proposed design and potential for harm to the character of the area and the setting of the nearby Conservation Area."

But officers said the council cannot currently demonstrate a five-year Housing Land Supply and the application of the 'presumption' for sustainable development is triggered so permission should be granted.

They said the plans would result in less than substantial harm to heritage assets and the the site is environmentally sustainable with limited harm to the natural environment and the development will support the local community and town centre economy by providing 43 new homes to boost the council's shortfall, provide new affordable homes, help to maintain construction jobs, support local shops/services through increased footfall/custom and contribute to infrastructure improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The scheme will also have a positive impact on the townscape of this area and significantly improve the appearance of this key location. The benefits are of a level that the less than substantial harm to the heritage assets and other policy conflicts can be outweighed."

Contributions had been agreed towards Pagham Harbour, open and play areas, leisure, education and fire and rescue.